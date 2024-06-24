Tenants to pay landlord for damages in Paya Lebar fire

A fire broke out at a third-storey unit at Block 121 Paya Lebar Way on June 21.

The flat, which housed six tenants, was empty at the time of the incident that took place just before 9pm.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel put out the fire and there were no casualties reported as occupants of neighbouring units were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by computer wires that combusted, damaged the living room.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a tenant was seen leaving the flat with a luggage bag after the fire was put out.

The tenant, 33-year-old chef Lin, told the Chinese daily that nobody was home when the fire broke out. He added that the lease would be up at the end of the month for all six tenants.

"I have to find a place to stay. I will be moving to a hotel for now," he said.

Mr Lin shared that the landlord would be claiming compensation from the insurance company but had told all the tenants that they would have to split the remaining costs among themselves for the flat to be restored to its original conditions.