M'sian jailed for shopping with stolen credit card details

Malaysian man Tan Nian Hao, 23, was on Aug 7 sentenced to 56 months’ imprisonment for shopping using stolen credit card information via a mobile payment service.

He had gone on a shopping spree at Orchard Road on April 11, resulting in the victims reporting suspicious transactions charged to their cards and amounting to $28,000.

The police established the identities of Tan and his accomplice.

The duo were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint when they tried to enter Singapore on April 16.

It was their third entry into Singapore to commit the offences using bank cards whose details were obtained via phishing scams linked to a mobile payment service.

The case against Tan’s accomplice is still pending.

Tan was convicted of six charges and 11 others were taken into consideration during sentencing.