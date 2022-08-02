Mum of 5 loses $1.9k cash in Ang Mo Kio, only has $0.60 left in bank account now

A mother of five is desperately looking for $1,900 in cash she lost after withdrawing it from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (July 31).

Stomper Marina shared with Stomp that she had withdrawn the money from the ATM at 409 AMK Market And Food Centre. The cash was financial aid she had received from the Social Service Offices (SSO).

"I put the money in an envelope and put it inside my bag but when I reached home, the envelope was missing," she said.

"I might have dropped it on the way home.

"I went back and searched everywhere for about three hours but I could not find it."

Marina added that she is extremely stressed as she has only $0.60 left in her bank account.

"The money was for my monthly bills, food, and my kids' school," she said.

"I have made a police report so if anyone finds it, they can give it to the police and I can get it back."

If you have found the envelope containing $1,900 or have any information regarding it, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.