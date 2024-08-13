2.4m Singaporeans to receive $200-$400 in September

More than 2.4 million adult Singaporeans will receive $200 to $400 in cash under the Cost-Of-Living Special Payment in September, said the Ministry of Finance.

The payout is to provide cost-of-living relief for Singaporean households, with more support given to lower- to middle-income groups.

Adults who own no more than one property and have annual assessable income of up to $100,000 are eligible, regardless of the type of property they live in.

Eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments in September. Citizens may check their eligibility on the govbenefits website using their Singpass.

PayNow-NRIC is the primary mode of payment for citizens who have linked their NRIC to PayNow through their bank. Those who have not linked their NRIC to their PayNow accounts should do so by Aug 26 Aug.

The Special Payment is in line with PM Lawrence Wong's announcement during Budget 2024 of a $1.9 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package to help relieve cost-of-living pressures for Singaporean households.

The enhancement includes additional cash for eligible adult Singaporeans, Community Development Council Vouchers for all Singaporean households, U-Save, and Service & Conservancy Charges Rebate for HDB households.