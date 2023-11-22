Mum of teen girl attacked by 4 others vows to 'pursue this to end'

Videos of the incident went viral over the weekend.

Teenagers can be so vicious.

The four teenage girls who ganged up to beat up another female teen in Changi are assisting with police investigations.

In response to a TNP query, the police said they were alerted to a fight along Leuchars Road on Nov 17 at about 10.15pm. The location is near the Fairy Point Bungalow chalet.

A 15-year-old female teenager suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police.

Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, are assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

In one video, the bullies can be seen pulling the victim's hair and hitting her until she squatted on the ground with her hands covering her head.

When she stood up, they continued attacking her as the teenage crowd around them took videos and cheered.

According to online posts, the victim was assaulted because she had called one of her assailants a "slut".

The victim’s mother told Shin Min Daily News that her daughter phoned her for help.

"When I arrived at the scene, police officers were already there. They called an ambulance for my daughter. But my daughter was too frightened and refused to be taken to the hospital," said the mum, who later took the girl to the emergency room of KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

She was admitted for treatment and was bleeding from her eyes. She has since been discharged on Nov 20.

Even as the police are investigating, her mother said: "I will also pursue this to the end."