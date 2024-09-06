Mum's public humiliation of child 'can lead to depression'

The woman can be heard berating the child who appears to be struggling with subtraction.

A TikTok video making its rounds last weekend shows a woman berating a child, believed to be her daughter, who appears to be struggling with basic subtraction.

As the woman loses her cool, she is heard uttering unkind words to the child, such as "you never use your brain" and "I'm going to tell the whole world you failed math".

The clip was apparently recorded about 20-30 minutes into the public dressing-down.

Mrs Lu, the netizen who shared the video on Aug 31, described the scenario unfolding before her eyes at Buangkok Community Club as a "mental and verbal abuse".

The 44-year-old tertiary lecturer recounted to AsiaOne how the woman told her to "mind your business" when she heard her and another woman commenting on her teaching methods.

Psychiatrist Adrian Wang of Dr Adrian Wang Psychiatric and Counselling Care at Gleneagles Medical Centre described the woman's behaviour as harmful.

"As parents, it is important not to vent our frustrations on our kids," Dr Wang told TNP.

"When we are angry, we shout louder, use more force and in this case, use bad language.

"The lesson is lost here. All the child sees is anger and will feel she is not good enough. It will harm the child's self-esteem and can even lead to future anxiety or depression."

The woman's behaviour, as bad as it is, is not uncommon in Asia. And humiliating a child behind closed doors does not make the nasty behaviour any more acceptable than committing it in public.

"It's bad either way but doing it in publlic is worse," explained Dr Wang.

"It's a sure-fire way of creating future psychological problems for the child. Both the mother and child need help."