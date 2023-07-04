Group of friends attempt Pri 5 maths paper for fun, struggle to solve questions

Running out of ideas for the weekly game night with friends?

One group of young adults decided to give themselves the mother of all challenges – a Primary 5 maths exam.

In a TikTok video posted by a member of the group, Gladys Yuen, the group comes across stacks of exam papers at a book sale and decide to see how well they’d fare on the maths paper. You know, just for fun.

Pouring themselves a glass of red wine, they toasted to their “brain cells” and began the examination – without calculators, mind you, because rules are rules.

Question 1: Find the base of the triangle.

Seemed simple enough, until Gladys realised the answer she had wasn't even listed in the multiple choice.

Forgetting much of what they had learnt in school over a decade ago, the task at hand was harder than they thought.

At one point, the group even started cursing at the questions – “Why are there so many words?”

The TikTok video has garnered over two million views.

Several netizens thought the activity seemed fun and wished to try it out for themselves.

Okay, but maybe do a quick textbook revision first.