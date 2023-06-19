Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Haji on June 29: Mufti

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Haji on June 29, the Republic’s top Islamic leader said on Sunday.

In a media statement, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said that based on astronomical calculations, the crescent moon did not appear at sunset on Sunday, signifying the beginning of Zulhijjah – the 12th month of the Muslim calendar – on June 20.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid Al-Adha, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah and marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

The Mufti added: “Let us welcome this month with more good deeds and make prayers for the safety of our haj pilgrims.”

Some 900 Muslims from Singapore will be performing the haj in 2023, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) announced in January that Singapore’s allocation for the annual pilgrimage in 2023 was 900 places, the same number as in 2022 and before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Republic was initially allocated 407 places in 2022, but the number was later increased.

Also in January, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, an agreement for the 2023 pilgrimage with Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

“Dr Tawfiq assured me that he and his team understand the strong aspiration of our prospective pilgrims and will review Singapore’s requests for more haj places,” Mr Masagos said in a Facebook post then.

The festival of Hari Raya Haji also sees the ritual of korban, which involves the slaughtering of livestock, such as sheep and lambs. The meat is then distributed to fellow Muslims and the needy.

The korban ritual typically takes place in mosques here, but was modified in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with sheep being sacrificed in Australia and their meat chilled, before being transported to Singapore. Muis confirmed in May that the arrangement will continue in 2023.

Fifty-two mosques will be offering overseas korban services, with registration closing on Friday. All slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who wish to perform korban can either register physically by visiting one of the 52 participating mosques, or do so online at www.ourmasjid.sg/korban, which also shows the full list of mosques involved in 2023.