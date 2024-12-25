Muis disburses special payout to 6,000 low-income families

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said it had disbursed the special payout of about $4.3 million to more than 6,000 low-income families.

Thousands of low-income families are expected to benefit from a special year-end payout of $4.3 million from Muis, while children of zakat beneficiaries are also set to receive more financial support for their educational needs.

In a statement on Dec 24, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it had disbursed the special payout of about $4.3 million to more than 6,000 low-income families.

This is on top of the monthly zakat financial assistance for the beneficiaries.

The disbursement – introduced in 2012 – aims to help the beneficiaries manage their year-end household expenses, such as accumulated bills, loans, and costs for the upcoming school year for families with school-going children.

Muis also announced that the children of zakat beneficiaries will receive a standardised rate of $150 under the Reqab assistance scheme – instead of the previous range of between $70 and $100 per child.

The scheme, which is part of the Muis Zakat financial assistance programme, aims to reduce the financial burden of school-related expenses such as uniforms, books and other necessary supplies.

A sum of $1.28 million has been set aside for this enhancement, which would benefit around 8,500 children and teenagers aged 18 and below, said Muis.

It added that eligible zakat beneficiaries will receive a notification by mail this week. Zakat is a form of alms-giving.

The enhancement of Reqab assistance aligns with Muis’ mission to provide comprehensive support for low-income households, said the council.

“This initiative reflects a dual focus: addressing immediate financial pressures whilst fostering long-term empowerment,” it added.

“By prioritising education and developmental needs, Muis is building a foundation for a more resilient and empowered community.”