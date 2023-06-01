My home, my barber shop

Muhammad Hazim Hanif, 23, cuts his friend's hair in the comfort of the lift lobby of his home.

When he was serving National Service (NS), Muhammad Hazim Hanif, was more than just a bunkmate to his fellow enlistees.

On occasion, he would also cut their hair, saving them a trip to the barber shop.

Not that Hazim, 23, minded much. It was, after all, a chance for him to hone his skills.

The engineering student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has always been fascinated with cutting hair, having been influenced by his grandfather and uncles who were all professional barbers.

Speaking to TNP, Hazim said he first started having an interest in cutting hair while attending Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), a few years before NS.

“I started with only one clipper. Then, I slowly bought the rest (of the equipment)," he said, adding that he would watch tutorials on YouTube to pick up barbering skills.

“When I started out, I made a lot of mistakes; once I even gave my NS friend a bald patch!"

“I apologised and luckily he wasn’t too upset about it.”

After graduating from SIT, Hazim plans to work at a barber shop to gain more experience. Thereafter, he hopes to open his own shop along with some friends who are also interested in the trade.

For now, he’s content with balancing school and his freelance barber gig, which also includes beard and eyebrow trimming and shaping.

“I am blessed because all my friends, neighbours and family support me. They come to me to cut their hair."



“Just don't be scared to explore and share your cuts online because that's where you can get more opportunities.”