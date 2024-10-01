MyRepublic users reportedly face internet disruption

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, there was a spike in the number of reported outages at around 3.11pm on Sept 30, with 74 reports made.

MyRepublic users have been experiencing issues with their broadband connection since Sept 30 afternoon.

In a Facebook post at about 4pm on Sept 30, the internet service provider said it is aware of a potential network broadband connectivity issue affecting some customers around the north-east area.

“Our network team is currently investigating and we will share an update on the situation when we have more information,” it wrote.

MyRepublic apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised its customers to visit their network status page where they will share “up to the minute” updates.

On its website, the internet service provider said at 7.30pm on Sept 30 that a fix was currently being implemented to restore connectivity for the affected customers.

In response to a customer’s comment at about 11am on Oct 1, MyRepublic said: “We’re still waiting for an update from the relevant team. We’ll post updates as soon as we get them.”

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of MyRepublic outages have been made since 2.26pm on Sept 30. There was a spike in the number of reported outages at around 3.11pm on Sept 30, with 74 reports made.

Reports of outage are still being made as at 12.41pm on Oct 1, more than 22 hours since the first one was made.

Some users on social media commented that the internet was down in places like Pasir Ris and Khatib.