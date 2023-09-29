National Day Parade to be held at the Padang in 2024 and 2025

Besides celebrating 59 years of independence in 2024, the parade will also commemorate 40th anniversary of Total Defence.

Announcing the NDP venue for the next two years on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said that besides celebrating 59 years of independence, the parade will also commemorate 40th anniversary of Total Defence.

The parade will be helmed by Brigadier-General (BG) Wilson Low, the Chief Guards Officer and commander of the 21st Singapore Division. His unit, the Guards Formation, will be organising next year’s parade.

For the first time, there will be a Total Defence 40 (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display at the Padang with air-land components from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force working with the community to respond to threats and challenges.

Total Defence is a whole-of-nation defence approach that involves every Singaporean playing a part, individually and collectively, to build a strong, secure and cohesive country.

The 2024 parade will also feature crowd favourites like the Red Lions and aerial flypast.

The festivities and the TD40 Dynamic Defence Display will be extended to the Marina Bay area so that more Singaporeans can be involved in the celebrations, said BG Low.

He added that having the parade in the city gives special meaning to what Total Defence is all about.

“We hope that Singaporeans will gather at the Padang and Marina Bay next year. When they look around them, when they look at the beautiful skyline, they’ll be immersed in the atmosphere.

“That’s where we think that it will reflect our social, military and economic achievements, and together, we will remember our history, celebrate our achievements, and aspire for a brighter future as one people.”

On Aug 10, the celebrations will continue at five heartland districts, which will have carnivals and a Total Defence static display.

The 2025 parade at the Padang will mark Singapore’s 60th birthday. Over the years, the parade has been held at the field to coincide with milestone celebrations - from the first parade in 1966 to Singapore’s Golden Jubilee in 2015 and the Bicentennial in 2019.

To be organised by the 3rd Singapore Division, the 2025 edition will include an integrated show at the Padang, which will combine traditional segments such as the parade and ceremony, an aerial display, a mobile column and fireworks.

A satellite site at Marina Bay has been planned, so more Singaporeans can enjoy the live celebration. Those who snag a spot in the area will also get to see the mobile column and the marching contingents, as well as catch the parade, which will be broadcasted on LED screens.

Those in the heartlands can attend themed carnivals that will feature musical and dance performances, as well as elements from the parade.

BG Cai Dexian, commander of the 3rd Singapore Division, said he wants to make Singapore’s 60th celebration as inclusive and consultative as possible.

He said: “(We) want to be able to cast as wide as possible to engage...the public sector, the private sector, civil society, (and) even Singaporeans across the board, and try take in their views, suggestions and feedback about what they would like to see, (and) how they would like to commemorate 60 years of nationhood.”