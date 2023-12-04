 Nazi swastika made of Lego bricks in Tampines Mall store 'an isolated incident', says Toys 'R' Us, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Nazi swastika made of Lego bricks in Tampines Mall store 'an isolated incident', says Toys 'R' Us

Nazi swastika made of Lego bricks in Tampines Mall store 'an isolated incident', says Toys 'R' Us
The Lego wall at Tampines Mall's Toys 'R' Us store.PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Dec 04, 2023 06:02 pm

It should not be there.

Someone made a Nazi swastika with Lego bricks in a Toys 'R' Us store at Tampines Mall.

Stomper Ernie shared a photo of the red, white and black symbol taken on Nov 28.

"We saw an inappropriate sign being made on the Lego wall," said the Stomper.

"How can such a sign be left exposed to kids who were playing with the Lego blocks there? Many staff members walked past it but didn't even notice? Either they were not doing their job well or just plain ignorant."

The Stomper added that she took down the symbol.

LEGO's Singapore Food Culture Mini-Builds collection
Lifestyle

Win a Limited Edition Lego Singapore Food Culture Mini-Build

Related Stories

Special Lego set goes from $899 to $8,000

Star draws at local Poly open house

They made Millennium Falcon with 10,000 Lego bricks

In response to a Stomp query, a Toys 'R' Us spokesperson said the store provides a welcoming environment for all its customers.

"Regarding the incident, we have investigated and found that it is an isolated incident," said the spokesperson. "We have taken immediate action to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

"Our main goal is to make our customers happy, and we will continue working towards this."

The Nazi swastika should not be confused with the symbol used by the World Red Swastika Society and its school, which are not associated with Nazism.

The Nazi swastika should not be confused with the symbol used by the World Red Swastika Society and its school.PHOTO: TNP FILE

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

LegoTampines

Ong Su Mann

Senior Executive Sub-Editor
smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann