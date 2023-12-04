Nazi swastika made of Lego bricks in Tampines Mall store 'an isolated incident', says Toys 'R' Us

It should not be there.

Someone made a Nazi swastika with Lego bricks in a Toys 'R' Us store at Tampines Mall.

Stomper Ernie shared a photo of the red, white and black symbol taken on Nov 28.

"We saw an inappropriate sign being made on the Lego wall," said the Stomper.

"How can such a sign be left exposed to kids who were playing with the Lego blocks there? Many staff members walked past it but didn't even notice? Either they were not doing their job well or just plain ignorant."

The Stomper added that she took down the symbol.

In response to a Stomp query, a Toys 'R' Us spokesperson said the store provides a welcoming environment for all its customers.

"Regarding the incident, we have investigated and found that it is an isolated incident," said the spokesperson. "We have taken immediate action to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

"Our main goal is to make our customers happy, and we will continue working towards this."

The Nazi swastika should not be confused with the symbol used by the World Red Swastika Society and its school, which are not associated with Nazism.