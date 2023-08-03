NDP attendees advised to arrive early amid road closures and enhanced security

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowd at areas in the Marina Bay.

The police have urged all National Day Parade (NDP) attendees to arrive early at the Padang on Aug 9 to allow ample time for security checks.

To speed up security clearance, they should also minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Any container with a capacity of 100ml and above containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks. Canned drinks and canned items will not be allowed into the venue, but each ticket holder will receive an NDP pack that includes water and light snacks.

The police also reminded attendees that they should not bring prohibited items such as toy guns that resemble real guns, walking sticks with daggers, and any sharp item that can be used as a weapon.

Over 2,000 police officers from various divisions will be deployed to provide land and sea security at the Padang and its vicinity.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowd at areas in the Marina Bay such as the Esplanade Waterfront, One Fullerton Waterfront, Merlion Park, The Promontory and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront.

Those intending to visit Marina Bay should check out the Crowd@MarinaBay map on https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay, which is available from 1.30pm to 10pm on Aug 9.

The map will show real-time crowd levels, areas which may be closed at the various fireworks viewing spots, and the available surface and underground walking paths around Marina Bay.

The map will also be displayed on TV screens at selected MRT stations.

The public can also look out for LED-backed signage, which will be deployed along the Singapore River to direct commuters towards Clarke Quay MRT, and at War Memorial Park to guide people towards City Hall or Esplanade MRT.

To regulate crowd flow, certain entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed. In the event of any overcrowding, trains may bypass affected stations such as Bayfront MRT station.

Several roads and lanes will also be closed during certain periods.

Coleman Lane, between Coleman Street and lamp post 3F, will be converted to a two-way road on Aug 9, from 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Traffic delays are expected along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes early and avoid these roads. Those travelling to the affected areas are also strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Motorists travelling to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are advised to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Crowd dispersal is expected to be slow after the parade ends. People are advised to be patient and to follow the directions of the police and the Singapore Armed Forces marshals.

Since City Hall, Raffles Place and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be very crowded during dispersal, the public are advised to use alternative stations such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown and Marina Bay MRT stations.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the organiser at 1800-637-2023.

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 2am on Aug 9 to 2am on Aug 10:

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between lamp post 5 and Esplanade Drive)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)

Connaught Drive

St Andrew’s Road

Supreme Court Lane

Parliament Place

Two left lanes of High Street (between lamp post 5 and North Bridge Road)

Coleman Street (between North Bridge Road and St Andrew’s Road)

Beach Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Slip road leading from Stamford Road into Beach Road

Two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

Two left lanes of the carriageway of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 23 and Republic Avenue)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 90 and Republic Avenue)

Republic Avenue (between Crawford Street and Republic Boulevard)

Republic Avenue (between Nicoll Highway and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between Ophir Road and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 12F and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 8am to 11.59pm on Aug 9:

Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and Beach Road)

Four left lanes of Stamford Road (between Beach Road and North Bridge Road)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Stamford Road (between lamp post 6 and Bras Basah Road)

Two right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between lamp post 68/1F and Beach Road)

Four right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between Beach Road and Nicoll Highway)

Raffles Boulevard (between Nicoll Highway and Raffles Link)

Two right lanes of the carriageway of Middle Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 3 and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Guillemard Road and Esplanade Drive)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Road, and Stadium Place into Nicoll Highway

Extreme right lane of the slip road leading from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway into Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 20S19 and Nicoll Highway)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway

Three left lanes of the carriageway of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 4 and Nicoll Highway)

Five right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 1pm to 3pm on Aug 9:

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place)

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road)

The following lane will be closed from 3pm to 6.30pm on Aug 9:

Extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street)

The following lanes will be closed from 6pm to 10.30pm on Aug 9:

Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 10F and lamp post 18F)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 6.30pm to 8pm on Aug 9:

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place)

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road)

The following carriageways will be closed from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Aug 9:

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between lamp post 5and Collyer Quay)

Carriageway of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Raffles Quay)

Carriageway of Raffles Quay in the direction of Shenton Way (between Collyer Quay and Marina Boulevard)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 7.30pm to 11.59pm on Aug 9:

Raffles Link in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 3F and Raffles Avenue)

Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Link and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road)

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and lamp post 5)

The following lanes will be closed from 12.01am on Aug 9 to 8am on Aug 10: