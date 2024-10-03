NEA to expand Project Wolbachia to 5 more sites

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will be expanding Project Wolbachia – Singapore to five more sites starting October.

This will bring the total coverage from 480,000 to 580,000 households, following promising results from an ongoing multi-site field study.

The study, which started in July 2022, determines the impact of the Wolbachia technology on dengue cases and clusters on top of its effect on the urban Aedes mosquito population.

The initial results indicate that residents living in these areas are about 75 per cent less likely to be infected with dengue as the Aedes population is reduced by 80-90 per cent.

NEA will further expand Project Wolbachia to benefit more residents in Singapore1

.

The programme will be progressively extended to Serangoon Central, Serangoon North, Jurong East and Jurong West over the next few months.

The sites are selected based on risk of dengue transmission, including the abundance of Aedes mosquito population.

Releases will be conducted twice a week in the morning at each site.

Residents will be informed in advance through posters displayed at the residential lift lobbies. They can also refer to the NEA website for the release schedule.