6 dengue-related deaths reported between April and June

In its report published on July 24, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said there were six reported deaths due to local dengue infection between April and June, bringing the total to 13 such deaths in the first-half of the year.

The number of dengue cases reported in the second-quarter was 4,090 – a 20.8 per cent drop from Q1.

There was also a drop in the number of clusters. NEA identified 432 clusters between April and June, 360 of which were closed in the same period. This is a 16 per cent drop in identified clusters quarter on quarter.

The top five mosquito-breeding habitats found in homes were pails, flowerpot plates, vases and bins placed outside landed houses as well as on canvas or plastic sheets.

About 4,800 mosquito-breeding habitats were found in the second-quarter of 2024 – a five per cent decrease from the previous quarter.

In public areas, the top five mosquito-breeding habitats were covered perimeter drains, discarded receptacles, gully traps, pails and covered carpark drains.

NEA advises the public to frequently check and remove stagnant water at home.