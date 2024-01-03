Neighbour of Jurong hoarder places fire extinguishers on shoe rack as safety precaution

A gas cylinder is seen among the items cluttering the corridor.

The older flats in Jurong, like the ones in Block 311 of Jurong Street 32, boast large floorplans.

Completed in the early-1980s, the 5A HDB flats at Block 311 each has a floor size of at least 1,420 sq ft.

However, despite the generous space of the flats there, a hoarder in the block has let her belongings spill into the corridor and even blocking the staircase.

Seen among the messy piles outside the unit was a gas cylinder, reported Lianhe Zaobao. It is not known if the cylinder was filled or empty.

Nonetheless, the hoarder's neighbour was not taking any chances.

"The gas cylinder has been placed outside the flat for several years. I don't know if there is still gas in it, but even an empty gas cylinder can be dangerous," said Mr Lin, a 76-year-old retiree.

He added that there were residents who would go to the stairwell to smoke, adding to his worry about fire hazards.

As a safety precaution, Mr Lin has placed two portable fire extinguishers on his shoe rack by the door of his unit.

Another neighbour, Ms Zheng, said the hoarder's family moved in shortly after she did in the early-1980s and the hoarding has been going on for decades.

The Jurong-Clementi Town Council told Shin Min Daily News that it was aware of the situation and had asked the resident to keep common areas clean. "The town council will take further action where necessary to ensure the smooth flow of public areas and the safety of residents."

The hoarder's husband told Lianhe Zaobao there was nothing he could do about the hoarding. "My family tried to persuade her many times and there were arguments, but it still goes on."