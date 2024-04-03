Single mum, homeless for 15 years, to celebrate Hari Raya in own flat

Following the death of her husband in 2009, Madam Rasima Yunos had to sell her four-room flat as she could not repay the housing loan.

Madam Rasima was placed in a home while her two sons were placed in Darul Ihsan Orphanage.

The 61-year-old, who needs medication for epilepsy and knee pains, made some money working as a cleaner at Jamiyah Home for the Aged under the Home Employment Scheme.

But her life journey has turned around.

Come April 10, Madam Rasima and her sons will celebrate Hari Raya in their new home, a two-room flat in Sengkang that has been renovated and decorated in time for the festival.

Madam Rasima, who bought the flat with the support of her older son Ridzwansah Jumangin, 27, received her keys last May.

Jamiyah Halfway House's Project Happiness stepped in and arranged for renovation works on Madam Rasima's flat. Renovation and new furniture came up to a total of $32,000 – all sponsored by various bodies.

Madam Rasima also received household items including cookware and mattresses.

"I finally get to celebrate Hari Raya in my own home, with my children," Madam Rasima told Lianhe Zaobao.

"I am deeply indebted to everyone who has helped us."

Project Happiness has benefited 18 families and individuals since its inception in 2019.