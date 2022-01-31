Neighbours band together to decorate Bishan block for Chinese New Year

A total of 24 households have rallied together to put up Chinese New Year decorations at Block 219 Bishan Street 23.

Don't be surprised to be greeted by festive cheer when you visit or pass by Block 219 Bishan Street 23.

Stomper KG, who is part of the organising team, shared photos of the residents' collective efforts.

Lanterns, couplets, artificial flowers, and more can be seen adorning the block's common areas on the ground floor.

KG told Stomp: "This took us one Saturday afternoon and several nights. Our place is extremely windy, so we have to make good any damage caused by the strong wind.

"For the past 10 years, things were less elaborate and done completely by only one household. This year, 24 households chipped in."

The 24 families contributed towards the decorations despite the Covid-19 measures.

KG said: "Such decorations help lift the spirits of both residents and visitors who have been affected by the Covid-19 gloom. Those from neighbouring blocks and en route to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park can enjoy the Chinese New Year mood too."

The heartwarming initiative even prompted a visit from Minister of State for Education and Manpower Ms Gan Siow Huang, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Marymount SMC.

KG said: "Ms Gan came to know of our decorations and visited us last Saturday evening (Jan 22) to thank and encourage us for the neighbourhood unity and spirit."