 Man whose daughter died in Tampines crash blames himself, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man whose daughter died in Tampines crash blames himself

Man whose daughter died in Tampines crash blames himself
Mr Mohamed Kassim Yusoff (in white) placing flowers on his granddaughter's grave.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Apr 25, 2024 05:21 pm

Mr Muhammad Azril Mahmood is still in Intensive Care Unit but in a stable condition.

"He's depressed and keeps blaming himself," Mr Azril's father-in-law Mohamed Kassim Yusoff told Shin Min Daily News.

"But there are counsellors helping him and we, too, try to comfort him."

Mr Kassim, who lost his granddaughter, 17-year-old Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, in the crash in Tampines on April 22, told the Chinese daily he was angry about the accident but "time heals".

The driver allegedly responsible for the crash that claimed the lives of two victims, 42-year-old Muhammad Syafie Ismail, was charged on April 25.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, reckless driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Mr Sheikh Imran Sheikh Ahmad at the site of the fatal Tampines crash. He was one of the Good Samaritans who helped victims and directed traffic.
Singapore

Good Samaritan says Tampines crash victim kept calling for daughter

Related Stories

Driver in Tampines crash arrested after hospital discharge

Victims of Tampines crash laid to rest

Neighbour of Tampines accident victim: 'When I saw the black MPV, my heart sank'

According to charge sheets, Syafie allegedly failed to stop on a red light and crashed into two cars before hitting another.

The first car that was hit spun before overturning and collided with a van, which in turn crashed into a minibus.

The two victims who died in the accident were Afifah and 58-year-old Norzihan Juwahib.

Other than Mr Azril, the injured victims were Ms Lee Yau Meng, 42; Mr Wang Haifeng, 42; Mr Chia Tong Chai, 64; Mr Mohammad Azman Mohd Enjah, 39; and two 11-year-old boys.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TampinescrashACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC