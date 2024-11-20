New charge for accused who shoved man near Singapore River

The incident is said to have taken place in front of the Clarke Quay Central shopping mall at around 10.15pm on June 30.

A man who allegedly shoved another man near the Singapore River, causing him to fall into the waters and drown, now faces an additional charge of pulling a woman’s hair that same night.

On Nov 20, Legha Pawan, 21, was charged with using criminal force on Ms Frisji Astika at around 8pm on June 30.

According to court documents, the Indian national had pulled Ms Frisji’s hair while standing behind her. The charge did not state why he did so or what was their relationship.

The two incidents happened along the Singapore River, in front of the Clarke Quay Central shopping mall.

Legha was originally charged on July 2 with causing the death of Mr Jasbir Singh, 33, by performing a rash act at around 10.15pm on June 30.

This charge was amended on Nov 20 to an act of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt.

Legha is said to have pushed Mr Singh once on his chest at the riverside.

According to charge sheets, he did so knowing that the act was likely to cause hurt which was not grievous. However, it ultimately caused Mr Singh’s death.

Court documents did not disclose what had transpired between them before Mr Singh fell into the river.

Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were dispatched to search the waters.

They found Mr Singh, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified Legha after investigations and arrested him on July 1.

Legha, who has been remanded since his arrest, attended court via video-link on Nov 20 and listened to his new charge through a Hindi interpreter.

His case will be heard again at a pre-trial conference on Nov 25.

He is represented by Mr Mohamed Baiross and Mr Simran Kaur Sandhu from IRB Law.

For using criminal force, an offender could face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $10,000, or both.