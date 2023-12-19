New funeral services, columbarium complex planned for Mandai Avenue

NEA said Mandai Columbarium has filled 95 per cent of its 133,000 niches.

A new funeral services and columbarium complex is likely to be built near the existing Mandai Columbarium to meet an expected increase in demand for after-death facilities.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Dec 18 said it has identified a site at the junction of Mandai Avenue and Sembawang Road to develop the new complex. It will conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and feasibility study for the proposed development before finalising its plans.

NEA noted that the demand for wake spaces, columbarium niches and management of remains is expected to increase in tandem with the number of resident deaths, which is projected to rise to about 40,000 by 2040. There were 25,586 resident deaths in 2022.

“The Government is planning ahead for such essential facilities while balancing competing land use needs,” said NEA in a statement.

There are three government-operated columbariums: Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium.

NEA said the 133,000 niches at Mandai Columbarium are 95 per cent filled while all 16,000 niches at Yishun Columbarium are taken up. Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, which houses about 147,000 niches, is at 37 per cent of its capacity.

The Mandai Avenue site is next to Nee Soon Camp and across the road from Sembawang Country Club’s golf course.

The total site area is about 10ha, though NEA told The Straits Times the actual size of the development will depend on the findings of the EIA and feasibility study.

“Given the site context, NEA will also be exploring sensitive design of the development so that it can be integrated with the environment and minimise impact to its surroundings.” said the agency.