Police nab 12 for drink driving and other offences at CTE roadblock

Police on Dec 21 took the unusual step of organising an anti-drink driving operation on the CTE, targeting motorists leaving the city centre after 2am.

The CTE roadblock was part of an extensive islandwide operation against drink driving conducted between Dec 20 and Dec 21 on expressways.

It comes in the wake of figures that showed drink driving was responsible for the loss of 10 lives in the first 10 months of 2024.

The Traffic Police (TP) roadblock, which saw the left two lanes of the four-lane carriageway closed off just before the Jalan Bahagia exit in the direction of Ang Mo Kio, caused a tailback that stretched more than 1km on the expressway.

Motorists unhappy with the delay blasted their horns, which woke residents living at Block 75 Whampoa Drive, an HDB block located next to the CTE.

The police said roadblocks on expressways are necessary to deliver a strong deterrent message to potential offenders.

“While members of the public may be accustomed to seeing roadblocks conducted on arterial roads, roadblocks can also be set up in various other locations and terrains, including expressways,” said the police, adding that the last time a roadblock was done on an expressway was more than 10 years ago.

Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council, said the police were targeting year-end revellers hoping to avoid detection.

He said: “Traffic operations are not usually conducted on the expressways because they involve a lot of manpower and logistics. As a result, many motorists think they can avoid enforcement action (by taking the expressways).

“But it’s clear that the police will go to all areas to make sure the roads are safe, even on the expressways.”

The operation, held between 3.45am and 5.20am, saw the police arresting 12 motorists – 11 for drink driving and one for driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

In total, 74 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption, with the police arresting 10 men and a woman, aged between 31 and 58, for failing their breathalyser tests.

“The highest Breath Evidential Analyser test result was 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is close to twice the prescribed legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath,” the police said.

The 45-year-old man was arrested for drink driving as well as for driving while under disqualification.

The police said: “His irresponsible act was exacerbated by the presence of his wife and his nine-year-old child in the car, demonstrating a blatant disregard for both the law and his family’s safety.”

Superintendent of Police Lian Weixiong said the TP have zero tolerance for drink driving.

“Drink drivers don’t just break the law, they shatter lives and tear families apart,” said Supt Low, who heads the TP’s Research, Planning and Organisational Development Branch.

“Our officers are out in full force during this year-end period to enforce against drink driving. The rule is simple – if you drink, don’t drive.”

The operation was held about a month after the TP launched the annual Anti-Drink Drive Campaign in November, ahead of the year-end festive period.

The campaign sees the police collaborating with business associations that represent around 600 food and beverage, entertainment and nightlife outlets.

TP is also working with the Land Transport Authority to display anti-drink drive messages on electronic boards along expressways and main roads to remind motorists not to drive if they intend to drink.

The police said the number of drink-driving accidents has risen from 175 cases in 2022 to 180 in 2023, the highest since 2014.

“This concerning trend continues in 2024, with 142 cases of drink-driving accidents recorded between January and October 2024, 10 of which were fatal accidents,” said the police.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than $5,000 and not more than $20,000, and an imprisonment term of up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.