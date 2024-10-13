New leadership programme for people with disabilities

The annual Purple Parade to celebrate people with disabilities and advocate for inclusion was held at Suntec City on Oct 12.

Despite frequently speaking in public about disability awareness, 27-year-old Fathima Zohra – also known as Zoe Zora – felt insecure and self-conscious and was concerned that it would show to the audience.

Feedback from former Nominated MP Eunice Olsen at a leadership development programme session put her at ease.

Ms Zora, who uses a manual wheelchair after a spinal cord injury in a car accident seven years ago, was told that she exuded confidence as she spoke.

Other tips included speaking a bit slower to connect better with those listening, and to breathe intentionally and take each step at a time.

Ms Zora is among 11 participants in the inaugural Leadership Development Programme.

It is run by the Purple Parade to develop leadership capabilities of people with disabilities so they can excel in their respective fields.

About 50 people with disabilities are targeted to be part of this programme over the next three years. Participants were unveiled at the 12th edition of the Purple Parade – an annual event to celebrate people with disabilities and support inclusion – held at Suntec City on Oct 12.

About 15,000 people attended the event, which included a carnival and concert, as well as a solidarity march around Suntec City.

Ms Zora, who works in inclusive recruitment, was participating in the march for the first time.

She said the Purple Parade is a “rallying call for all Singaporeans to come together to celebrate people with disabilities”.

Referring to her acquired disability, she said it should be a reminder to people that disability could occur to anyone at any point in their lives.

“Mine was so sudden. At some point or when you get older, you might have a disability or know a family member with one. So we must learn more about it, educate more about it, so people are more aware,” she said.

Mr Oh Boon Keng, 34, who previously worked in digital marketing and recently started a blog to share his experiences on topics such as accessibility, said he hoped the skills learnt from the leadership programme would help him to contribute back to the community.

“I know I’m a good team player, and I’m confident in what I can do, but sometimes I am too much of a people pleaser and I think that’s something I need to change to be a better leader,” said Mr Oh, who has muscular dystrophy.

The programme runs from August 2024 to March 2025, with about two sessions a month, and will cover topics such as emotional intelligence, public speaking and habits to cultivate to be more effective.

It also connects each participant with a mentor with relevant expertise and shared interests.

The programme was also curated to ensure that people with different disabilities could come together in one classroom, said Ms Rachel Ong, chairwoman of Purple Parade Limited.

During the parade, Ms Ong also spoke on the $4 million grant from Temasek Foundation, which Purple Parade Limited will dole out to various initiatives over the next three years to provide targeted support to people with disabilities after the age of 18.

The collaboration was announced in September.

The grant will support schemes to build capabilities in independent living, healthier living and lifelong learning, to mitigate the post-18 cliff effect where services drop off sharply with limited support for the needs of adults with disabilities.

The plan is for three initiatives to be rolled out each year over the next three years, said Ms Ong, who is also a West Coast GRC MP.

Adviser to the parade and Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua added that the unique feature about this collaboration is its focus on three specific areas to help adults with disabilities.

Acknowledging that the Government has done a lot to support children up to the age of 18, she said the programmes will look to address the urgent needs of the adults, and hopefully be scaled up in the future.

At the event, Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, noted that when the Enabling Masterplan was launched in 2022, it put together a road map to ensure that every part of people’s lives – from estates and workplaces to homes and communities – was planned to be inclusive, such that everyone can pursue their full potential.

There are three key areas of focus, he added.

These are ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, can achieve lifelong learning; pursuing independent living; and making the social and physical environment more inclusive and caring.

“We’ve made good progress. We have a lot more work to do.

“Let’s bring our hearts and our spirits together. Let’s work together and achieve all that we set out to achieve in each and every one of our Enabling Masterplans,” said Mr Lee.