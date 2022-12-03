New playground in Jurong East for families and pets

The lifestyle attraction, which is a 15-minute walk from Jurong East MRT station, cost more than $5 million to redevelop.

Families and pets have a new playground in Jurong East. Opened officially on Saturday, the 355,000 sq ft Jurong Play Grounds features Asia’s largest dog water park, a pet-care facility and a community garden for the public to grow fruits and vegetables.

The lifestyle attraction, which is a 15-minute walk from Jurong East MRT station, is managed by wholesale garden centre Hua Hng Trading Company and cost more than $5 million to redevelop. Previously, the site was owned by garden centre Sin Flora.

Hua Hng Trading purchased the under-utilised site in 2021 and invited new tenants on board such as Italian restaurant Al Capone’s and pet-care facility Urban Paws.

They are joined by Wag & Wild, a 19,000 sq ft water park where owners can take their dogs for a swim, and Happy Fish Swim School, which offers indoor lessons for adults and children. Carnival operator Uncle Ringo also operates from Friday to Sunday.

Fitness enthusiasts can pick up a new sport at four padel courts. Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis, squash and badminton.

A padel court where you can pick up the sport. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Mr Chua King Wah, founder of Hua Hng Trading, said: “After two years of hard work and weathering the pandemic, we are glad to finally be able to officially launch Jurong Play Grounds.”

He noted how more Singaporean families have developed an interest in outdoor activities after the pandemic and hopes they can take their pets and children to the attraction.

The public can lease one of 56 gardening plots to grow produce, which they can harvest and sell at a farmers’ and crafters’ market that is held every second weekend of the month.

The plots range from 320 sq ft to 640 sq ft, and cost between $500 and $900 per month.

On Saturday, two of the plots were donated by Hua Hng Trading to Bukit Batok East Community Club.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who attended the opening ceremony as guest of honour, is looking forward to seeing residents co-create a vibrant environment.

“Places like this allow people to come together and families to make nice memories,” noted the Jurong GRC MP.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam with miniature horses from charity organisation Equal at Jurong Play Grounds. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Ms Rachel Poon, 38, was at the attraction with her husband, four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter after hearing about its opening.

“It’s very nice to have a family outing in the middle of the school holidays,” said the legal contracts executive.

“We found out there’s a community garden and will come with my mum the next time since this is an opportunity for her to start gardening.”

Said Mr Soh Chun Yong, 31, who takes his 1½-year-old pomsky to Wag & Wild: “It’s very convenient now because we have all the pet facilities here. After every swim, we book a dog grooming appointment and I’ve got to know other pet owners as well.”

Mr Soh Chun Yong takes his pomsky to Wag & Wild. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Dogs and their owners at Wag & Wild. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Mr Jay Tan, 35, owner of Happy Fish Swim School, is heartened to see a larger tenant mix in the area.

“We came here in 2017 and there were no tenants around, so our students would come for their lessons and leave immediately,” he said.

“With more tenants coming in, it makes the destination a lot more refreshing.”