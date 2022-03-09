New polyclinic to open in Taman Jurong by 2028

Singapore will have 32 polyclinics - up from the current 23 - by 2030.

Residents in Jurong will have a third polyclinic to meet their medical needs by 2028, Senior Minister of State for Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, announced on Wednesday (March 9).

Speaking during the debate on his ministry's budget, he said the new polyclinic will be opened in Taman Jurong. It will serve those in Jurong together with the existing Pioneer and Jurong polyclinics.

In addition, Queenstown Polyclinic is to be redeveloped and relocated to a new site by the end of the decade, with the existing facility continuing to serve residents until the new site is operational.

Both the polyclinic in Taman Jurong - which has not been officially named yet - and the redeveloped Queenstown one will incorporate elderly-friendly and accessibility features.

These refer to amenities such as wheelchair ramps, Braille lift buttons and grab rails along staircases and in the lifts.

The two new polyclinics will also have infrastructure that helps them cope with a pandemic. More details will be shared later.

They will provide a comprehensive range of primary care services such as medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women's and children's health services, allied health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy offerings.

Other new polyclinics are also being planned.

They include one in Sembawang, which is due to open this year, and six others in Kaki Bukit, Khatib, Serangoon, Tampines North, Tengah and Yew Tee which are scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Two more polyclinics in Bidadari and Bishan - which were previously announced in 2020 - are due to be finished by 2030.

Pasir Ris and Clementi polyclinics are to be redeveloped by 2026 and 2027 respectively, and Bukit Merah Polyclinic and Outram Polyclinic will be consolidated into a larger facility in Tiong Bahru by 2030.

With all these developments, Singapore will have 32 polyclinics - up from the current 23 - by 2030.