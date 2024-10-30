New sustainability mark helps keep formaldehyde emissions in check

That “new house smell” you get when you buy new furniture may not be something you would want lingering in the air too long.

Exposure to high levels of formaldehyde, the chemical that causes these “new house smell”, can lead to irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. Long exposure can lead to sensitisation and even certain cancers.

Last November, a woman suffered from formaldehyde poisoning days after moving into her new flat.

Months later in March, a family of three developed sore throat and dry eyes days after settling into their new house. They were later diagnosed with possible formaldehyde poisoning.

The formaldehyde levels in the new furniture purchased by these individuals were off the charts, resulting in poisoning by the chemical.

In a bid to address the dangers of formaldehyge, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling on Oct 30 announced the launch of the Sustainability Furniture Mark (SFM) at the Singapore Furniture Industries Council Sustainability Summit.

“The industry-initiated label recognises companies whose products meet stringent low-formaldehyde-emissions criteria,” she said.

This year’s summit centres on the importance of businesses adopting sustainable practices.

Among the 28 furniture companies that have achieved the SFM is Pepperwall, a curator of wall coverings and acoustic panels for interior spaces.

It makes use of an innovative wall panel that meets Singapore Green Building Product criteria for low formaldehyde emissions and uses smart hygiene technology to break down harmful pollutants like formaldehyde, enhancing indoor air quality.

Another company mentioned by Ms Low in her speech is Commune, a home-grown furniture design and lifestyle company.

The company prioritises eco-friendly materials and responsible practices, ensuring that its engineered wood furniture meets the E1 classification for low formaldehyde emissions, making it safe for indoor use.

Ms Low urged businesses to “leverage on these opportunities” to build consumer trust, enhance market access and remain competitive in this ever competitive economy.

“Let us remember that sustainability is not a one-time goal but a continuous commitment. It requires us to rethink our processes, products, and partnerships.”