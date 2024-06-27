 M'sia woman in Japan catches tenant selling her furniture, Latest World News - The New Paper
M'sia woman in Japan catches tenant selling her furniture

The only furniture that had not been sold.PHOTO: MAZIAHTUL ZAWANI MUNSHI/FACEBOOK
The ads put up by the tenant.PHOTO: ZULFAHMI HUSIN/FACEBOOK
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 27, 2024 04:49 pm

Malaysian woman Maziahtul Zawani Munshi is currently in Japan, studying at Osaka University, according to her Facebook page.

She has been renting out her home at Bangi Avenue in Selangor while she is away.

Mr Zulfahmi Husin, who appears to be Ms Maziahtul's property agent, shared in a Facebook post on June 26 that the tenant was late in paying rent more than once. He explained that this was grounds to kick the tenant out but Ms Maziahtul preferred to let it slide out of empathy.

However, on June 25, he was informed that Ms Maziahtul wanted the tenant out of her house immediately because the tenant, who has been identified as Ms Haniena, advertised the condo unit for rent and sold the furniture in it.

Ms Maziahtul shared that she has made a police report and wrote on Facebook: "Tenant has sold the television, armchairs and a sofa."

Screengrabs of the sale show various items sold in the Facebook group with a Malay name that translates to "cheap sale of used goods" by user Amiley Batrisya.

The ads carried the message "urgent sale as I need the money to survive" and listed the pieces of furniture at very low prices, such as RM150 ($43) for a pair of upholstered armchairs with footrests.

Ms Maziahtul wrote that at least six people had been scammed into paying for the furniture that they did not receive.

The house's closed circuit television recorded the tenant fleeing at midday on June 25, wrote the agent Zulfahmi in his warning to other landlords.

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
