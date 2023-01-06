New Year’s Eve tradition of firing flares from ships halted after authorities flag safety concerns

Flares fired from ships off East Coast Park at the stroke of midnight on Jan 1.

A longstanding maritime tradition to ring in the new year has seemingly come to an end in Singapore’s waters.

For decades, mariners on vessels in Singapore’s harbour have fired flares at the stroke of midnight each Jan 1, a sight to behold from various spots on the mainland, especially along East Coast.

Having set up his cameras at a vantage point that faces out to sea on Dec 31, 2022, architectural photographer Darren Soh waited to capture the moment.

But he was surprised when midnight passed and just two flares were spotted in the sky, instead of a usual volley.

He wrote in a Facebook post on Monday: “For years, I could depend on the ships to do this one thing at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day but my faith was suddenly shaken.”

In the same post, Mr Soh noted that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had on Dec 9, 2021, issued a notification to the maritime community, in which it stated that the firing of flares for non-emergency purposes are offences under the Air Navigation Order.

“These actions can confuse, distract, or cause discomfort to pilots, and can be hazardous to aircraft operations, especially during the aircraft’s critical phases of take-off and landing,” said CAAS in the notification, which added that first-time offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, while subsequent offences carry a fine of up to $40,000, jail of up to 15 months, or both.

In response to queries, CAAS and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said CAAS has noticed an increase in such activities, particularly during New Year’s Eve, in recent years.

“An increased number of calls were made to the authorities from members of the public raising potential safety concerns posed by the firing of flares,” said the two agencies, which added that none of these activities has “resulted in disruptions to aircraft operations or pilots having to seek medical attention”.

“The firing of pyrotechnics in non-distress situations can create confusion and be mistaken as distress signals which could tie up resources needed for real emergencies,” they added.

The agencies said that to “raise awareness on the dangers of the firing of flares to aircraft”, they worked together to remind the maritime community of the prohibitions on the firing of flares in non-emergencies.

“Surveillance of such activities was also stepped up,” said the agencies, which added that they “take a serious view of such activities”. Warning letters were issued by CAAS to offenders identified by MPA, they said.

The practice of mariners setting off flares to mark the new year in Singapore’s waters had been reported in newspapers as early as 1960.

It was also acknowledged by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Dec 30, 2015, where he posted a photograph of breakwaters in East Coast and wrote that they “will be a good place to catch ships firing off their flares at midnight tomorrow to mark the new year”.