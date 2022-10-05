 Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works

Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works
The closure will take place from Nov 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023. ST FILE PHOTO
Sarah Koh
Oct 05, 2022 03:56 pm

Popular foodie spot Newton Food Centre will be temporarily closed for three months for repairs and renovation works.

The closure will take place from Nov 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2022, the National Environment Agency said on its website.

Newton Food Centre, which was featured in the 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, is well-known for its stalls that sell delectable offerings such as barbecue stingray, fried oyster omelette and Hokkien mee.

Four other hawker centres are currently closed for repair works, including Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, which will reopen on Nov 30.

Business is expected to resume for the hawkers at Block 2 and 3 Changi Village Road on Nov 14, and Block 115 Bukit Merah View on Nov 10.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a tour of the culinary studio in Fernvale Community Club on Sept 25, 2022.
Singapore

Get raw ingredients turned into meals at new Community Club

Related Stories

Singapore Food Masters awards returns, voting runs till Oct 22

Singapore food centre Urban Hawker opens in New York

Hawkers hogging seats at Tampines food centre

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HAWKER CENTRESNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY