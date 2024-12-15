‘Coming here feels like coming home’: PM Wong visits East Coast residents

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (centre) and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (right) having breakfast with stall owners of Azman Seafood Restaurant in New Upper Changi Road on Dec 14.

Mr Bala Trichy Iyer, 56, gives back to his community by offering basic coding classes at Changi Simei Community Club (CC).

The entrepreneur, who founded technology start-up The Walnut, has held three Python lessons so far. To his surprise, residents in their 70s with no tech background showed up and kept coming back.

“Most of them say: ‘I have no idea. Looks like I have missed the boat.’ But we say: ‘No... we’ll teach you today. And not only will you do it effortlessly, you’ll be enjoying it also,’” he said.

Such community spirit is important as Singapore embarks on a new phase of nation-building in a troubled time, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Dec 14.

“You can see it around the world when you read the news. The world is becoming more troubled. There are wars in Europe, in the Middle East,” he said at a community event in Bedok. “Society is becoming more divided, trust being eroded.”

But Singapore can be a “beacon of light” and come together to face challenges, he said. “We can be stable, secure, reliable and trusted.”

Shortly after being sworn in as prime minister in May 2024, Mr Wong said he planned to visit different constituencies and meet as many Singaporeans as he can. Neighbourhoods he has visited so far include Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and West Coast.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from left), East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan (standing) and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (second from right) with residents at an introductory AI and coding workshop in Changi Simei Community Club on Dec 14. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

At The Marketplace @ 58 in New Upper Changi Road, PM Wong spoke briefly to residents before making his rounds to chat with those having breakfast.

“Coming here always feels a little like coming back home because it’s not very far from where I grew up in Marine Parade. And when I was young, the church that I went to is not far from here in Bedok Road, just off Tanah Merah MRT station,” he said.

“So every Sunday, I will take the bus from home to church. I will pass by this place. Sometimes I will drop by and ‘makan’ here as well.”

On Dec 14, he also stopped for a bite of nasi lemak.

Madam Linah Tay, who helps to run her father’s hawker stall, Azman Seafood Restaurant, said: “I’m happy and humbled to be able to have a brief ‘makan’ session (with PM Wong) and to share my family’s speciality dish.”

On her impression of PM Wong, the 48-year-old said: “I find him humble and easy to talk to.”

She added: “I’m optimistic about the direction the new Prime Minister might take. Leadership transitions are always an opportunity for fresh perspectives, and I look forward to seeing how his policies and initiatives address current challenges.”

PM Wong was joined on Dec 14 by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and three other East Coast GRC MPs – Mr Tan Kiat How, who is Senior Minister of State for National Development and Digital Development and Information, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (centre) taking a group photo with East Coast GRC MPs – (from left) Ms Jessica Tan, Mr Tan Kiat How, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Ms Cheryl Chan. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

At the community event, PM Wong also met 10 residents who were given the Bedok Good Neighbours Award for showing care for their neighbours.

One winner was Madam Ianis Chua, 47, who helps her neighbour Angie Wong care for her nine-year-old daughter when Madam Wong is at work.

“Madam Chua’s help has been a lifesaver,” said Madam Wong, 48, who works in advertising. “Knowing my daughter is in safe, caring hands gives me peace of mind when I need to focus on work.”

PM Wong and the East Coast GRC MPs also went to an open house at Changi Simei CC to celebrate the revitalising of its space. A library opened there in 2018, and a new cafe on Dec 14.

At the CC, he stopped for selfies with children who approached him, spoke to residents playing Rummy-O and chess in the cafe, and tried his hand at lifting some weights.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong interacting with residents playing chess at the outdoor part of the community cafe in Changi Simei Community Club on Dec 14. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The cafe was set up after more than 180 people said in a survey that they wanted an area for community interaction.

Speaking to the media, Ms Tan said: “The reason why we designed (the community library) this way was that we want the residents to feel that it’s their space… The cafe was also created with that same concept.

“That is, I feel, necessary because it gives a sense of belonging. You don’t have to go to a cafe and buy a drink before you can sit down and maybe just catch up with some e-mail.”