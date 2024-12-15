30 seats removed from cramped Jurong West hawker centre

Diners complained that the seats were too close together and they found themselves shoulder to shoulder when seated on the new stools.

In less than a week since reopening after three months of renovation works, more work was done on Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre.

About 30 seats were removed from the hawker centre following feedback from diners that the seats were too close together and they found themselves shoulder to shoulder when seated on the new stools.

The space between some tables was also not wide enough for wheelchairs to pass.

A Shin Min Daily News reader saw a worker removing the seats on the evening of Dec 12.

By the next morning, the tables at the hawker centre were observed to have fewer seats, creating space between diners.

The removed seats create more space between diners. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A diner spotted at the hawker centre on Dec 13 said: "It's very hot, so removing the seats will allow for more personal space and prevent overcrowding."

The diner added that it was more pleasant to enjoy a meal at the hawker centre without bumping into other diners.