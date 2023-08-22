Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian arrive at nomination centre in bid for presidency

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song (left), former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian arrived at the nomination centre on Aug 22.

All three presidential hopefuls have arrived at the nomination centre at the People’s Association headquarters in Jalan Besar ahead of the noon deadline.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, have been spotted entering the premises, where they will have to submit their nomination papers and other documents.

Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui will announce either at 12pm or 12.30pm the successful candidate or candidates.

If there is a contest, once the candidates are officially announced, they can begin campaigning officially.

Campaigning will end on Aug 30, with Cooling-Off Day on Aug 31 and Polling Day on Sept 1.

If there is no contest, the returning officer will announce the sole candidate as Singapore’s president-elect.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered at the headquarters, filling up the designated area within it.

They began streaming in from 10am, when they were allowed into the area.

Large groups of Mr Tharman’s supporters arrived by bus, and many were decked in the same maroon shirts.

They began chanting his name as he arrived. One of Mr Tharman’s supporters, trainer Palanisamy Avadai, 72, said the former senior minister was instrumental in having a ramp to his Housing Board unit installed.

“He’s very impressive to me as he has helped a lot of people – the elderly and the disabled. Whatever problem we raised to him, he has helped us,” added Mr Palanisamy, a wheelchair user.

One of Mr Tan’s supporters, 41-year-old IT professional Jonathan Soh, said it is time for “renewal” and “new leadership”.

Mr Vince Tan said he considered Mr Ng “quite a strong competitor” and Mr Tharman as someone with the calibre to represent Singapore internationally.

“(The president) will be representing Singapore. We must have someone with proper calibre to represent the country,” said the 42-year-old, who works in sales.