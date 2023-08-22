 Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race

Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
(From left) Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian had earlier submitted their nomination papers ahead of the noon deadline.TNP PHOTOS: MAUREEN KOH
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Mr Ng Kok Song arriving at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife arriving at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Mr Tan Kin Lian and his wife arriving at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Elections officials putting up nomination papers on the notice board at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Journalists and photographers at the Media Holding Area.TNP PHOTO: MAUREEN KOH
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Supporters of Mr Ng Kok Song at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Media and supporters jostling for a good photo angle at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, Tan Kin Lian officially in presidential election race
Supporters of Mr Tan Kin Lian at the nomination centre on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Goh Yan Han Political Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023 01:31 pm

 A three-way contest for the presidency is officially under way among former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

The three presidential hopefuls all successfully filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui officially announced the trio as candidates at 12.39pm.

All three had arrived earlier at the nomination centre at the People’s Association headquarters in Jalan Besar ahead of the noon deadline.

Now that they have been officially announced as candidates, they cannot pull out of the race without forfeiting their election deposits of $40,500 each.

The three men, who are vying to become Singapore’s ninth president, can begin campaigning officially.

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said nobody had expressed discomfort over his remarks in the 10 years that he had been putting up such posts.
Singapore

Criticism over FB posts part of smear campaign: Tan Kin Lian

Related Stories

Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian arrive at nomination centre in bid for presidency

Eligibility cert for Tan Kin Lian not an endorsement of his online posts: Presidential Elections Committee

Three hopefuls head into Nomination Day to kick off the race to be Singapore’s 9th president

Campaigning ends on Aug 30, with cooling-off day on Aug 31 and Polling Day on Sept 1.

Mr Ng Kok Song delivers his speech at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Tharman Shanmugaratnam with his wife, and his team that includes NTUC president Ms Mary Liew and local film-maker Royston Tan.TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG
Mr Tan Kin Lian greeting supporters at the nomination centre on Aug 22. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

 

In his two-minute speech addressing the crowd at the nomination centre, Mr Ng said he was standing for President to protect Singapore’s three national treasures, which define the country as exceptional.

The first treasure is the reserves, which he said he can protect, having spent his entire career at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore helping to build them up. 

The second is good public administration, and the third is social stability.

“I do not belong to any political party. And so I am well-placed to unite the people of Singapore to face an uncertain future,” he said.

Speaking to the media later, he said: “I feel I’m on a mission to really serve the people of Singapore. So I feel excited that the people of Singapore are giving me this opportunity to serve my country one more time.”

In his speech, Mr Tharman said he looked forward to a dignified and honourable contest, focused on what each candidate brings to Singaporeans and what each of them brings to the country’s future. 

Addressing all the supporters in the crowd, he said: “Let’s look forward to a campaign, which is dignified and honourable, and a campaign which itself seeks to unite Singaporeans and not divide us.”

He later told the media that he was running for the presidency not on the basis of new positions or statements, but on the basis of a long-held purpose in his life.

“I believe in a fairer, more compassionate and more inclusive society. And my life is dedicated to that. Singapore can be special,” he said.

Mr Tan said in his speech that he wanted to give the people of Singapore “a chance to vote for a President who is truly independent of the ruling government”. 

If elected, he will carry out his duties, as set out in the Constitution, diligently, honestly, and to the best of his ability, he added.

“These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service. I ask for your support so that I can do my best for the people,” he said.

He later told the media that he hoped his supporters would elect him to be an “independent President”, so he could do his best to use the influence of the President’s office to make life better for all the people in Singapore.

Symbols of the presidential candidates

The three candidates have also selected their symbols.

Mr Ng’s symbol is the palm of a hand with a heart within it. Mr Tharman’s is a pineapple, while Mr Tan’s depicts four people holding up a flower.

Mr Ng said the five fingers symbolise the various races in Singapore, and the palm signifies that while people might come from different races and religions, “we are one palm, we are one country”.

He added that he wanted to unite all the people of Singapore regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

Mr Tharman said the pineapple is a symbol with a lot of meaning to the communities here.

“Ong lai - it is a propitious and welcome symbol for many people - when we move into a new home, when we start a new business, when we want good luck and good things to happen, it is our future,” he said. Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien, and symbolises prosperity and good fortune to come.

Mr Tan said his symbol represents living in harmony. The four figures represent the major ethnic groups in Singapore, all reaching out to a flower, which represents hope for a better future.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore presidential electionElected PresidentSingapore Politics