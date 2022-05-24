NLB deputy director jailed 4 weeks for leaking details of phase 2 reopening

Chua Wee Lin, seen here leaving the State Courts last year, leaked information to a WhatsApp group before the Government released it to the public.

A National Library Board (NLB) deputy director who leaked information on the resumption of activities in phase two of Singapore's reopening in June 2020 has been jailed for four weeks.

Chua Wee Lin, 52, appeared before a district court on Tuesday (May 24) and pleaded guilty to one charge of communicating information to people whom he was not authorised to share it with under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

As the deputy director of the property and facilities management department of the NLB, Chua had access to the information.

He leaked it to a WhatsApp group with 18 other members on June 11, 2020, before the Government released the information to the public.

The police said in a statement last May that the classified information was then disseminated by members of the WhatsApp group, resulting in the details being widely circulated before they were meant to be released.

Six others who wrongfully received and communicated the information will be issued stern warnings, the police added.

Under the OSA, it is an offence for a person to use his position in Government to communicate privileged information to another person. It is also against the law for someone to receive such information.

An NLB spokesman told The Straits Times last May that Chua had been suspended immediately from his duties following his arrest on June 13, 2020.

"As a precautionary measure, we have been regularly highlighting the importance of information security to our staff and reminding them of the code of conduct required," she added.

Those convicted of communicating unauthorised information can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $2,000.