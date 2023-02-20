NLB launches first pop-up manga library in City Square Mall

Manga fans can now access more than 5,000 titles at City Square Mall.

Manga fans can now access more than 5,000 titles at the National Library Board’s (NLB) first manga library, a six-month pop-up in City Square Mall.

The library has popular titles such as Spy x Family, Dragon Ball Z, Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun and Pokemon Adventures (Red, Green and Blue).

Nearly a fifth of the manga titles were donated by Japanese publisher Shogakukan Asia, said NLB on Friday, adding that the publisher will donate more copies in future.

Located on the fourth floor of the mall in Farrer Park, the library also features local comics such as Mr Kiasu, Roti Kaya and Guyu, and The LKY Story that are available for borrowing.

It also has a collection of rare local comics on display that are not for browsing or borrowing. These titles include Bookworm Gang Adventures - a popular comic for children in the 1990s and 2000s, as well as Captain V, Singapore’s first full-colour comic.

The library adopts a Grab-n-Go concept where patrons can check in and check out automatically by scanning their NRIC or NLB eCard.

With the use of an ultra-high radio frequency identification technology, the books being borrowed will appear on a screen during check-out.

After patrons scan their identification card, a loan confirmation will appear on the screen. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to their e-mail address. There is a borrowing limit of up to eight books at one go.

The library adopts a Grab-n-Go concept where patrons can check in and check out automatically. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBARY BOARD/FACEBOOK



In line with the theme of comics, the manga library’s concierge is a Mr Kiasu robot, based off the lead character in the popular local comic series.

The robot, created by NLB in collaboration with local robotics company Dex-Lab, is able to recommend books and provide basic instructions on the Grab-n-Go concept.

NLB’s chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: “Many of our patrons enjoy creative and inspiring works like manga, and we are happy to collaborate with (our partners) to bring this collection to everyone.”