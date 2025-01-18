Moving images of a photographer no longer able to hold a camera
Former civil servant and avid photographer Yeo Whee Jim, who is no longer able to take photos due to neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has published a photobook of his images, some of which are on display at Orchard Central until Feb 2.
The exhibition is on at 10 Square, on the 10th floor of Orchard Central, from Jan 16 to Feb 2.
The photobook Moving: Yeo Whee Jim’s Photgraphs And Reflections is available at the exhibition at $88 (before GST), with proceeds going to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.
