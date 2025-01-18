Moving images of a photographer no longer able to hold a camera

From the window of our condominium, where Lok Yan and I raised our daughter, I often gaze out, more so after my illness left me increasingly immobile. One time, at twilight, I caught sight of a burst of golden light. Its rays pierced through the stormy Singapore sky, creating a stunning contrast that illuminated the clouds with ethereal hues of orange and pink. The...

Friend or Foe? The stark contrast between the dark, rugged mountains and the smooth, reflective water creates a captivating visual tension. The lone figure adds a sense of scale, emphasising the vast landscape. The sky, a canvas of swirling blues and whites, evokes a sense of both tranquillity and drama, mirroring the dynamic nature of the Arctic environment.

A long-tailed macaque, its face etched with determination, carries its infant across the Upper Peirce Reservoir in Singapore. It is a reminder of the need to strike a delicate balance between urbanisation and protecting forests and wildlife.

I like capturing the sunrises and sunsets of Singapore. I often walked for hours to make it in time to savour the crack of dawn. But this time, I am in a kayak, making my way to explore mangrove swamps. When I took this photo, the sun was rising just over the Singapore Strait. The explosion of hues made this an unforgettable morning spent in Sembawang.

I took this photo from the Como Punakha, Bhutan, in 2021. As the world continued to battle Covid-19, I found myself spending the last day of 2021 and the first day of 2022 here in quiet contemplation. This is the view of Khamsum Valley Namgyal Chorten. This sanctuary in the clouds stands as a beacon of peace. It overlooks the breathtaking Punakha Valley in Bhutan.

Former civil servant and avid photographer Yeo Whee Jim, who is no longer able to take photos due to neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has published a photobook of his images, some of which are on display at Orchard Central until Feb 2.

The exhibition is on at 10 Square, on the 10th floor of Orchard Central, from Jan 16 to Feb 2.

The photobook Moving: Yeo Whee Jim’s Photgraphs And Reflections is available at the exhibition at $88 (before GST), with proceeds going to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.