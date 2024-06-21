No casualties among S’porean haj pilgrims amid heatwave in Mecca

Muslims arriving at the base of Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, on June 15 during the annual hajj pilgrimage.

There were no casualties among the Singaporean pilgrims who performed the annual haj in Mecca, where an intense heatwave has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

However, some of the Singaporeans reported having fevers and sore throats, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman told Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian on June 20.

Temperatures in Islam’s holiest city hit 51.8 deg C on June 17. There have been 1,081 deaths reported so far by some 10 countries, based on information from official statements and diplomats, AFP reported.

About 1.8 million people from across the world converged in Mecca to participate in the mostly outdoor pilgrimage, which ran for several days in mid-June.

The timing of the haj is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, shifting forward each year in the Gregorian calendar. The past several years have seen it take place during the summer.

A Saudi study published in May said that temperatures in the area are rising 0.4 deg C each decade, while a separate 2019 study warned that heat stress for haj pilgrims will exceed the “extreme danger threshold” in the future.

Despite the heat, pilgrims from Singapore remain in good spirits, said Dr Maliki.

“Most of the pilgrims have already completed their haj,” he added, with the first group set to return to Singapore on June 24.

There have also been fewer pilgrims who needed medical attention compared with 2023, he said.

He attributed this to a new system put in place by the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office (SPAO) in collaboration with the travel agents authorised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to render medical assistance.

The travel agents were required to assign welfare officers – who are either doctors or nurses – to pilgrims who are unwell. These officers would take them to the SPAO clinic or the hospital if necessary.

This is on top of SPAO and Muis getting support from Saudi Arabian doctors to assist with any medical needs faced by Singaporean pilgrims, Dr Maliki added.