900 selected pilgrims for Haj 2025 to be notified from Nov 5

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will be issuing Letters of Offer to 900 prospective pilgrims for Haj 2025.

All selected pilgrims will be notified via SMS and e-mail from Nov 5.

This early notification will provide prospective pilgrims ample preparation time for their upcoming pilgrimage.

Selected pilgrims should take note that the Saudi Haj authorities require potential pilgrims to be in good physical condition and medically able to perform the Haj rituals.

The determination as to whether a person is medically fit to perform the Haj should be made by a certified medical professional.

After receiving the notification, prospective pilgrims should log in to MyHajSG portal to check their Letter of Offer.

To confirm their place for Haj 2025, they must purchase their Haj package from a travel agent authorised by Muis and fulfil the procedural requirements as set out in the MyHajSG portal by Nov 17.

Muis has appointed 11 travel agents to provide Haj-related services to all allocated pilgrims for Haj 2025.

Prospective pilgrims may choose from a total of 28 approved Haj packages with duration of stay not more than 27 days. The lowest package prices are from $8,970 (quad occupancy) and the highest package price is at $26,995.

Prospective pilgrims are strongly advised against puchasing from unauthorised travel agents claiming to provide Haj-related services.

On average, the Haj package price is $16,178, which is an increase of $2,000 as compared to previous year.

The increase is mainly due to higher accommodation and Masyair services costs.

Prospective pilgrims can view the information on the authorised travel agents and approved Haj packages for 2025 at

go.gov.sg/haj2025packages