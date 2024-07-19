Cheaper umrah package for Indonesian maids working in S'pore

In a first of its kind, travel agency POS TKI Travel and Tours is offering cheaper umrah packages for Indonesian maids working in Singapore.

Its director Mohamed Anwar Tahar told Berita Harian: “For the first time in Singapore, a travel agency is offering an umrah package for Indonesian maids working here.

"The first batch will be performing the minor pilgrimage from Nov 28 to Dec 7," he shared.

The 10-day package is offered at $3,290 – cheaper than the regular packages which cost between $4,450 and $4,850.

POS TKI manager Roziana Ibrahim explained that the package for maids include a stay at four-star hotels instead of five-star hotels that are offered in regular packages.

"But the hotel we pick is close to the Kaabah area, about seven-minute walk away," she added.

The $3,290 package includes return flight tickets, visa and air-conditioned bus to take the pilgrims to Mecca and Medina. The maids will also receive two free vaccinations and basic medicines such as paracetemol, flu tablet, anti-diarrhoea pills and lozenges from Myclnq Health.

"The pilgrims can make monthly payments for the umrah package," said Ms Roziana.

"There are employers who have volunteered to co-pay for their maids."

Indonesian maids who wish to know more about the umrah package can visit the agency at 1 Kaki Bukit Road, send a WhatsApp message to 8082 0098 or call 6547 1002.