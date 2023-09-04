No criticism please: Muslim food stall in Marsiling slams customers for their poor reviews

A Muslim food stall in Marsiling doesn't seem to be taking too kindly to online customer reviews, responding to negative feedback with sarcasm and even straight-up personal attacks.

The stall, simply named "Muslim Food Stall", is located at Marsiling Lane Food Centre and has been open for at least six years, according to its Facebook page.

According to Mothership, it has garnered a 4.6 average rating (out of 5) on the GrabFood platform, across 2,870 reviews, as of Sep 3.

Despite the decent rating, there are, however, some reviews on GrabFood that complain about dishes being overcooked, too salty, or containing ingredients that tasted like they had gone bad.

Constructive feedback perhaps? Well, it appears the stall doesn’t care for that.

More than once, the stall would question the customers’ taste buds or dental hygiene in response.

Some replies attempt to highlight the struggles of a hawker, albeit in a passive aggressive way.

Well, as they say, if you can’t take the criticism, then you don’t deserve the appreciation either.