Singapore

65-year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Marsiling

Aqil Hamzah
Dec 29, 2022 11:07 pm

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night over his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with burn wounds.

He was taken to hospital while conscious, and the older man was arrested there.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with attempted murder.

If convicted, he can face either life imprisonment and caning, or be jailed for up to 20 years and/or caned.

