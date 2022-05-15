 A fiery week: Fire breaks out at Marsiling flat, 3rd such incident in three days, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
A fiery week: Fire breaks out at Marsiling flat, 3rd such incident in three days

PHOTOS: MOTHERSHIP.SG
May 15, 2022 05:03 pm

Yet another fire was reported to have broken out in the wee hours of Sunday (May 15) morning.

A reader on Mothership.sg shared a video of the blaze, which happened on the 29th floor of a Housing Board block in Marsiling Heights.

The reader, who lives in the area, said she had heard a "loud bang", and initially thought that her neighbours were fighting.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were later at the scene.

The incident follows a recent spate of fires that have broken out over the past few days.

This includes an incident that led to the death of three people at a Bedok North flat on May 13, and another involving a Serangoon Central Drive coffee shop on May 14.

SCDF told Mothership it was alerted to the fire at Blk 180C Marsiling Road on May 15, at about 12am.

The fire involved the contents of a unit on the 29th floor.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

Three persons were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

