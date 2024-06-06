No more short cuts: Second Link bus lane off-limits to cars from June 16

Only buses are allowed to use the bus lane, and cars are prohibited from picking up passengers, dropping them off, or passing through.

Drivers heading to Johor Bahru via the Second Link will need to adjust their travel plans as private cars, ride-hailing vehicles and taxis will be barred from using the bus lane at the Sultan Abu Bakar Building (KSAB) starting June 16.

The new regulation, announced in a notice posted at the KSAB on May 15, aims to improve efficiency and safety for bus passengers. The notice states that only buses are allowed to use the bus lane, and cars are prohibited from picking up passengers, dropping them off or passing through.

The Malaysian authorities have initiated an adaptation period, which started on June 1, to inform drivers of the new rule. During this period, auxiliary police will be on hand to guide drivers. However, the ban will be strictly enforced from June 16.

Drivers violating the rule will be made to turn around and return to their original route. From July 1, violators will also face fines.

With the ban on car usage in the bus lane, Malaysian authorities are advising the public to wait for cross-river buses at designated locations including: