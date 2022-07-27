This is no smiley faced robot, but it should make you smile

As automation and artificial intelligence rush us off our feet and into some kind of sci-fi future, there are bound to be moments of doubt and dread.

Businesses getting drones and robots to make deliveries promise more efficiency and convenience, but isn’t there also something a bit dystopian in it all?

Now here’s a use of tech that leaves no such aftertaste.

It’s just a joy to watch these videos of a man sending his robot to a supermarket and an eatery.

That may be partly because the robot is no slick corporate creation. It is neither a humanoid with manufactured cuteness nor some creepy four-legged surveillance tool.

It is just a remote-control car, rigged with a camera, microphone and speaker, with a carrier box attached.

And then there is the priceless element of how humans interact with it, even helping it along when it runs into something and gets stuck.

Enough said, watch the robot getting food here.

The videos were uploaded by TikTok user Steve Ho. An earlier one showed the robot going to the supermarket, even crossing the road.

The robot can’t press the green-man button and crosses when it is red. Yikes!

But presumably the human controlling it made sure the road was clear for it to cross.

AsiaOne reported that it took him about two months to make the robot and that he declined to reveal how much he had spent on it.

Wasn’t he worried someone would just make off with it?

"If it does happen, there's a GPS tracker and live recording of the camera footage...," he was quoted as saying.

If someone opens the box and steals the food, so be it, he said. "He or she must really be in a challenging and difficult situation."

According to him, people have been using remote-control cars to run errands in China. There has been at least one news report of someone in quarantine there using such an improvised device to go out and get food.