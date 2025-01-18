Siglap's new community hub to have running track, jamming studio

Guests at the preview of the new Joo Chiat integrated community hub at Siglap South Community Centre on Jan 15.

To improve accessibility, a new road will be constructed to facilitate traffic and provide seamless access to the upcoming hub.

A new, upcoming community club in Siglap will span over 8,000 sq m – more than triple the size of the existing facility it will replace – and contain amenities such as a 300m running track, jamming studio and a rooftop gym.

Situated in Upper East Coast Road, the new integrated hub will replace the ageing Siglap South Community Centre (CC). It is slated for completion in 2029.

Mr Edwin Tong, who is MP for the Joo Chiat ward, said the new building will also feature a community plaza, basement parking with over 200 spaces, and a multi-purpose hall that can accommodate festive events like Chinese New Year celebrations and also be used for pickleball or badminton.

Other facilities that residents would be able to enjoy in the upcoming four-storey building include a black box theatre with around 200 seats, a sheltered basketball court, and a multi-purpose atrium to hold exhibitions, yoga sessions and farmers’ markets, said Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Speaking at a briefing on Jan 15, Mr Tong said a new road to the community hub will also be built to improve accessibility.

The new hub will benefit from a larger plot size, which will allow its planned gross floor area to be more than three times the size of the 65-year-old Siglap South Community Centre in Palm Road, just 500m away.

The new hub will feature a multi-purpose atrium to hold exhibitions, yoga sessions, farmers’ markets and other community gatherings. PHOTO: SINGAPORE LAND AUTHORITY AND PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Between 2020 and 2024, Mr Tong had consulted residents through estate dialogue sessions, town halls and other smaller engagement sessions at condominiums and community events while planning for the project.

The expanded space will allow for a broader range of activities and amenities centred around the arts, sports and innovation, which residents highlighted in their feedback, said Mr Tong.

Joo Chiat ward resident Jordin Tan, 16, expressed her excitement about the new facilities.

“I am definitely most excited about the jamming studio and the black box theatre. I look forward to performing at the black box or just hanging out with friends at the jamming studio,” said the teenager who is also a singer-songwriter.

The new hub will feature high ceiling indoor sports hall which can be used as a badminton court or pickleball court. PHOTO: SINGAPORE LAND AUTHORITY AND PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

The Straits Times previously reported that the design process for the new hub was spearheaded by architect Edmund Ng, 52, a Joo Chiat community volunteer.

Mr Ng, who runs his own architecture firm, was roped in by Mr Tong to brainstorm ideas for a new community club some time in 2022.

Mr Ng’s architectural concept would be further developed by DP Architects, the firm appointed to execute the project.

DP Architects’ chief executive Seah Chee Huang said: “The design aspiration of the development is about cultivating a unique sense of togetherness, where shared spaces foster vibrancy and meaningful connections.”

Mr Tong said: “Joo Chiat is more than just a neighbourhood; it’s a vibrant home, made of memories, shared experiences and steeped in heritage.”

Mr Edwin Tong, MP for the Joo Chiat ward, said the new building will also feature a community plaza, basement parking with over 200 spaces, and a multi-purpose hall. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

He recalled a memorable interaction during a dialogue session where he was asked by a resident: “Got mahjong room or not?”

“It shows that people come to the CC with very different perspectives – young persons, old persons, all with different interests. Our job was to blend all of this together within the space we have. That was really important,” said Mr Tong.

“No point building something that’s spectacular looking and award-winning but doesn’t meet the needs of our residents.”