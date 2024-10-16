‘Not practical’ for MOM to rule when to stop work in bad weather

The weather in Singapore has been erratic a number of times in 2024.

It is not practical for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to set blanket rules for exactly when companies should stop work in the event of extreme weather conditions, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told Parliament on Oct 16.

This is because of the wide range of possible weather conditions and their varying effects on different worksites, said Mr Zaqy, who was responding to questions from MPs on the safety measures in place to protect workers during extreme weather.

There have been a number of instances of erratic weather already in 2024, including thundery showers and strong winds from the Sumatra Squall in September and record-high temperatures in May.

Labour MP Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) said erratic weather patterns might become more common with climate change, and asked how the ministry will manage bad weather outcomes such as work delays while ensuring that safety is not compromised.

He also asked if MOM will update workplace protocols.

Mr Zaqy said it was challenging to “impose a guide” for when companies should stop work, since bad weather affects different work sites differently.

He pointed out that different construction sites operate differently, with some using more machines and others relying more on physical labour.

Different safety measures might be relevant depending on a company’s business needs, he said.

“It is incumbent on the employer and the site occupier to be able to make the risk assessments,” he said.

“This is where we put the burden on the employers and the worksite occupiers to ensure that the workplace safety guidelines are all adhered to.”

But he added that MOM will study the long-term implications of erratic weather conditions on workers, and will look at the scientific evidence to determine if any actions should be taken.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) also asked if MOM will consider working with industry associations and unions to prepare companies to roll out workplace safety measures for adverse weather conditions.

In response, Mr Zaqy said MOM works with the Workplace Safety and Healthy Council and trade associations to engage employers and workers to assess best practices.

He added that it is important to continue issuing reminders, such as those on heat stress management and adverse weather advisories, on weather-related hazards via various channels.

“But ultimately, even within Singapore, from time to time, in different locations, you will have variations in weather conditions. Therefore, it’s hard to (have) a-one-size-fits all rule (for) everyone,” said Mr Zaqy.