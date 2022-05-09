NSFs, regulars no longer need to surrender their civilian ICs when enlisting

The military IC will still be issued to all SAF NSFs and regulars.

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and regulars will not need to surrender their civilian identity cards when enlisting.

From Sunday (May 15) onwards, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will cease the requirement for NSFs and regulars in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to surrender their ICs for safekeeping for the duration of their service, said the ministry in a statement on Monday (May 9).

The military IC will still be issued to all SAF NSFs and regulars, as it continues to serve as the primary document to identify themselves as SAF service personnel, said Mindef. "SAF personnel will hold both their NRICs and their military ICs going forward."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs will also cease the requirement for Home Team NSFs to surrender their physical ICs for safekeeping, starting from the batch of NSFs enlisting this month.