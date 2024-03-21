S'pore completes first airdrop of food, supplies in Gaza

The humanitarian package – Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza – comprised meal packs, food items and other emergency relief items.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) completed its first humanitarian airdrop to deliver emergency supplies to people in the war-stricken Palestinian enclave of Gaza on March 20.

Personnel from the 3rd Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Transport Battalion supported the airdrop operations by packing the supplies and rigging the container delivery system, RSAF said in a Facebook post on March 20.

“Every little bit counts; we hope these airdrop missions will bring some relief to the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” RSAF said.

On March 20, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posted photos of the airdrop on Facebook.

“We hope that these humanitarian aid will bring relief to families there,” he said.

On March 17, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed his gratitude to members of the SAF who volunteered for the mission. “They represent the care, concern, and compassion of all Singaporeans for the civilians in Gaza facing a very dire humanitarian situation,” he said.

“Every airdrop of humanitarian assistance will save lives and make a difference.”

The humanitarian package was put together in close consultation with Jordan based on the needs on the ground in Gaza, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a joint statement on March 17.

The RSAF had on March 15 dispatched two aircraft – an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and a C-130 Hercules transport plane – along with 69 SAF personnel to Jordan for the humanitarian mission.

The C-130 stayed on to conduct the airdrop operations out of Jordan, together with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Dr Balakrishnan had said Singapore was deeply grateful to Jordan for facilitating the Republic’s humanitarian aid in Gaza, and for inviting the country to conduct humanitarian airdrop operations.

Other countries that have also delivered much needed supplies by plane include the United States, Jordan, Egypt and Germany.

Singapore’s first tranche of aid to Gaza, consisting of supplies and funds raised, was delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent in early November 2023.

The second tranche of aid, which included medicine, sanitation items and water filters, was delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent later that month.