A degree in TikTok? Many S’pore students are not keen

Mr Amir Arfan (right) believes that a degree in social media and content creation could be beneficial as content creation is a useful skill to learn.

Like youngsters all over the world, many youth in Singapore create content for their social media channels.

If they were given the chance to combine that passion with the all-important pursuit of educational qualifications, would they go for it?

In September, a first-of-its-kind four-year bachelor’s degree programme in content creation and social media welcomed its inaugural class of 15 at South East Technological University in Ireland.

The idea for it grew out of a summer crash course that was taught by TikTokers and attracted 350 applicants for 30 places.

Most of the nearly 20 youth who spoke to The Straits Times said they were not interested to study for a degree programme, although some of them indicated that they would be open to pursuing a module or shorter course with similar content.

Some tertiary institutions here – including National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University – offer short courses in social media and content creation, but these are usually focused on digital marketing rather than influencer education.

Here is what some of the youth said.

Could be beneficial

Mr Amir Arfan, 18

Studying: Nitec in Aerospace Machining Technology at ITE

“I think it depends (on whether) I change my interest in the future. It’s something very different from what I’m currently studying.

“I think it’s beneficial because you can learn more about content creation, which will be a useful skill in the future. I also think having some (influencers) teach students is quite a good idea because they are more experienced and students can pick up more skills from them.”

Perhaps as a module or short course

Ms Chloe Ong, 19

Studying: Mass Media Management at Nanyang Polytechnic

“Social media and influencers have become increasingly popular and it’s a good way to earn money. It makes sense why someone would want to try monetising that by (offering such) a course.

“I feel like it can just be a module or a course – I don’t think there’s enough there for it to be a long degree programme.

“Social media, and especially TikToking, is something you can learn... pretty simply. There’s a lot of free software (to help with content creation) – that makes entering the industry pretty simple. If you just want to take a first step into the market itself, you don’t really need to take a degree for it.”

Mr Shaun Umipig, 17

Studying: Experiential Product and Interior Design at Nanyang Polytechnic

“I won’t take it as a (full) degree, but I would consider taking something similar if it’s just one module.

“I think it opens up... more opportunities for young people because content creation is a bigger thing these days.

“It matters how the curriculum for the degree (is designed). If it only teaches students how to create cookie-cutter content, then I think it’ll be mundane. But if it’s a bit more unique, I think it can help students come up with more unique content, and teach them (skill sets in) business and mass media management.”

Not interested

Ms Nurin Qistina Mohammed Faizal, 19

Studying: Mass Media Management at Nanyang Polytechnic

“I wouldn’t be interested in it. I’m already in a course that can teach me these things.

“I feel like this degree can be combined with courses such as mass media or mass communications. It isn’t really necessary to make it a degree on its own.

“(Social media like) TikTok is very broad and has many different kinds of content. For example, having a TikToker who specialises in lifestyle and beauty to teach a student more interested in technology or political news doesn’t really make sense. The educator can’t provide the (necessary) education that the student would want.”

Ms Nathalia Lee, 18

Studying: Higher Nitec in Early Childhood Education at ITE

“I definitely wouldn’t sign up for it. Honestly, I feel that being a full-time influencer isn’t good in the long term because what if your audience loses interest in you?

“Also, I’m worried if influencers are lecturers. Most of them aren’t certified lecturers – they are just normal people with a platform on social media.”